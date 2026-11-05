Bengaluru's Scripbox converts to public limited company ahead of IPO

Bengaluru-based Scripbox, known for its digital investment platform, is officially turning into a public limited company as it gears up for an IPO.

The company has approved a resolution to change its name from "Scripbox Wealth Managers Private Limited" to "Scripbox Wealth Managers Limited" and is prepping to issue new shares and let some existing investors sell theirs.

Basically, it's getting ready to hit the stock market.