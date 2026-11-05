Bengaluru's Scripbox converts to public limited company ahead of IPO
Bengaluru-based Scripbox, known for its digital investment platform, is officially turning into a public limited company as it gears up for an IPO.
The company has approved a resolution to change its name from "Scripbox Wealth Managers Private Limited" to "Scripbox Wealth Managers Limited" and is prepping to issue new shares and let some existing investors sell theirs.
Basically, it's getting ready to hit the stock market.
Scripbox FY25 revenue 107.2cr profit 12.7cr
Started in 2012 by Atul Shinghal and Sanjiv Singhal, Scripbox has been on a steady climb. This year, they boosted their client base by acquiring Bluechip Capital's mutual fund business.
Financially, they pulled in a ₹12.7 crore profit for FY25 and saw revenue jump 27% to ₹107.2 crore.
With over $70 million raised from big names like Accel and plans to raise even more, Scripbox is clearly aiming higher in the wealth management game.