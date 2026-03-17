Bentley to cut jobs at Crewe plant amid EV push

Bentley's electric shift and last year's challenges

The company is pouring money into new EV facilities at Crewe and aims to launch several electric models by 2030.

CEO Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser says these changes are tough but needed for Bentley to stay competitive, and promises support for those affected.

Despite a solid £186 million profit last year, Bentley saw customer deliveries dip by 5%, mostly because of challenges in China.

Still, it's staying the course on its electric ambitions.