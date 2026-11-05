Berger Paints India to raise prices November, profit up 5.2%
Business
Berger Paints India is set to increase its product prices in November, mainly because raw material costs are climbing and currency rates are unpredictable.
Even with these hurdles, the company managed a 5.2% jump in profits last quarter, driven by strong sales across international and industrial segments.
Profit ₹2.17bn, raw material costs +25.6%
From July to September, Berger Paints pulled in ₹2.17 billion in profit (up from ₹2.06 billion last year) and saw revenue rise 13.2% to ₹32 billion.
But expenses grew even faster: raw material costs shot up 25.6%, putting pressure on margins despite all that sales growth.