Berger Paints shares jump 4% after revenue rises to ₹3,200cr
Business
Berger Paints just had a solid quarter: its shares jumped 4% after the company reported a 13.2% boost in revenue (₹3,200 crore) and a 5.3% rise in net profit (₹217 crore) compared to last year.
Investors seemed pretty happy with the numbers.
Berger Paints plans November price hike
Even with higher sales, Berger Paints's profit margins slipped a bit because raw material costs are up. The company plans to raise prices again in November to help balance things out.
It is also keeping an eye on risks like currency swings and global uncertainties.