Berkshire Hathaway amasses $397 billion cash reserves under Greg Abel

Berkshire resumes buybacks, operating earnings rise

Abel brought back stock buybacks: Berkshire spent $234.2 million buying its own shares, showing real confidence in its value even though the stock dipped 5.9% this year.

On the bright side, operating earnings jumped nearly 18% to $11.35 billion, and insurance profits bounced back after last year's wildfire losses.

Plus, shifting investment strategies mean we might see more changes ahead for this iconic company.