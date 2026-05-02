Berkshire Hathaway amasses $397 billion cash reserves under Greg Abel
Business
Berkshire Hathaway just hit a massive milestone, stacking up $397 billion in cash reserves by the end of Q1 2026.
This boost comes after selling off $8.1 billion in stocks, marking a big turnaround from earlier declines.
Greg Abel, now at the helm, is steering the company through some bold moves.
Berkshire resumes buybacks, operating earnings rise
Abel brought back stock buybacks: Berkshire spent $234.2 million buying its own shares, showing real confidence in its value even though the stock dipped 5.9% this year.
On the bright side, operating earnings jumped nearly 18% to $11.35 billion, and insurance profits bounced back after last year's wildfire losses.
Plus, shifting investment strategies mean we might see more changes ahead for this iconic company.