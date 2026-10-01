Berkshire Hathaway Class A hits $786,000 amid 10th straight gains
Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares are about to notch their 10th straight day of gains, a run we haven't seen since 2018.
The stock hit an intraday high of $786,000 on Tuesday, up more than 5% during this streak.
Even with oil prices and inflation shaking up the market, investors seem confident in new CEO Greg Abel steering the ship.
Berkshire invests $330 million, boosts Lennar stake
Berkshire isn't just sitting on its cash: it recently put $330 million into digital media company Bending Spoons and boosted its stake in Lennar past 13%.
Analysts think higher short-term interest rates could help Berkshire earn even more thanks to its big cash reserves.
Plus, its insurance business stayed strong in the third quarter with no hurricane landfalls in the third quarter, adding another layer of financial stability.