Berkshire Hathaway concentrates 61% of stock portfolio in 5 companies
Business
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just shared that five companies (Apple, American Express, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, and Chevron) now make up a huge 61% of its stock portfolio.
That's tied up in just these favorites as highlighted at its 2026 annual meeting.
Berkshire posts 18% profit jump
Berkshire's profits jumped 18% this quarter, thanks mostly to booming insurance business.
Its cash pile hit a record $397.4 billion after selling more stocks than they bought.
Meanwhile, CEO Greg Abel says the company is being careful with AI (seeing both risks and ways it could help its businesses) and he expects utilities to grow fast as data centers drive up power demand.