Berkshire Hathaway's Jain buys ₹85 crore Gurugram apartment
Ajit Jain, vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway's insurance arm and a big name in global finance, just bought a swanky 7,400 sq ft apartment at DLF The Camellias in Gurugram for a cool ₹85 crore.
Jain joins other big spenders
Gurugram is now one of India's hottest luxury real estate spots—its prices per square foot are right up there with London and Dubai, even beating Lutyens Delhi and Mumbai.
NRIs like Jain make up over a quarter of DLF's ultra-luxury sales, drawn by high-end amenities perfect for short stays.
He joins other big spenders like Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia (₹100 crore at The Camellias) and an industrialist who grabbed four units at DLF The Dahlias for ₹380 crore.