Berkshire spends $10B on Alphabet, buys Taylor Morrison for $6.8B
Business
Berkshire Hathaway just made some big money moves, investing $10 billion in Alphabet and buying Taylor Morrison Home Corp. for $6.8 billion, all within two days.
With Greg Abel now steering the ship, these bold steps come after investors raised eyebrows about Berkshire sitting on a massive $380.2 billion cash and short-term investments pile.
Greg Abel shifts Berkshire toward growth
After Berkshire's stock dropped 13% since reaching a record high in May 2025 (while the S&P 500 soared 34%), this shift signals a move away from Warren Buffett's famously cautious style.
Backing Alphabet's huge AI push and expanding into housing shows Abel is betting on growth sectors to shake off recent underperformance and keep Berkshire relevant for the future.