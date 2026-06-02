Berkshire spends $10B on Alphabet, buys Taylor Morrison for $6.8B

Greg Abel shifts Berkshire toward growth

After Berkshire's stock dropped 13% since reaching a record high in May 2025 (while the S&P 500 soared 34%), this shift signals a move away from Warren Buffett's famously cautious style.

Backing Alphabet's huge AI push and expanding into housing shows Abel is betting on growth sectors to shake off recent underperformance and keep Berkshire relevant for the future.