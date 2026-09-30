Berlin startup Restate raises $20 million to make AI more reliable
Restate, a Berlin-based startup founded in 2022, just raised $20 million to make AI systems more reliable, even when things crash or go offline.
The funding round was led by Singular, with Redpoint Ventures and Capital One Ventures also joining in.
Restate's tech is designed to keep AI agents running smoothly behind the scenes.
Restate adds Replit, Fortune 500 clients
Restate's storage, replication, and redundancy layers have already landed them big clients like coding platform Replit and some Fortune 500 companies.
With this new cash, they're planning to grow their team and expand their Bay Area office.
Co-founder Stephen Ewen says they want Restate's tech to be as essential as databases are today: "If we fast-forward a couple of years, it's one of those tools, like a database, that I think pretty much any company will have a use case for, no matter their shape and size,"