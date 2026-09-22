Bernstein report finds AI turning ERP from storage to action
Artificial intelligence, or AI, is shaking up how businesses use enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software, according to a Bernstein report.
Instead of just storing data, ERPs are now becoming tools for actually getting things done: think smarter automation and better decision-making.
The report points out that with AI, companies depend on trusted data and can improve how they serve customers.
Bernstein: vendors must deliver reliable AI
Bernstein says companies that weave AI into their mission-critical workflows will pull ahead of the pack.
This shift also means new ways to make money from automated processes.
For vendors, being able to deliver reliable results with AI, much like the earlier move from perpetual software licenses to cloud subscriptions, is going to be key.
Strengthening data trust and governance will be essential as these systems get smarter.