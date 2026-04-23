Bernstein tells PM Modi India risks missing growth without reforms

Bernstein urges agriculture energy manufacturing reforms

Bernstein says India can't just be a tech consumer: it needs to benefit from automation too.

The letter urges major reforms in agriculture, energy, and manufacturing, since agriculture employs many people but adds little to the economy.

It also highlights issues like inefficient power distribution and heavy reliance on imported oil, suggesting a move toward electric mobility.

Plus, rising costs of cash transfer schemes might eat into funds needed for building better infrastructure.