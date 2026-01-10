This financial app sent customers a $10,000 crypto scam text

Betterment, a popular financial app, was involved in an incident where an unauthorized message was sent. The company recently issued an alert about a message that was sent through a third-party system. The suspicious notification asked users to transfer $10,000 to Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets with the promise of tripling their crypto assets.

Official statement Betterment's response to the unauthorized message In an official statement, Betterment clarified that the suspicious message was not sent by them. "Earlier this evening you may have received a message referencing a crypto-related Betterment promotion," they said. "This was an unauthorized message sent via a third-party system we use for marketing and other customer communications." The company also apologized for any confusion caused by this incident.

Scam details Reddit thread reveals details of the suspicious notification A Reddit thread shared a screenshot of the suspicious notification, which read, "We'll triple your crypto! (Limited Time)" and "Betterment is giving back!" It claimed that Betterment was celebrating its best-performing year by tripling Bitcoin and Ethereum deposits for three hours. The message even provided addresses for sending deposits to, making it look more convincing.