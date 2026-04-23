Beyond Appliances' hybrid gas electric kitchen platforms address LPG shortages

Indian smart kitchen market projected $2.99B-$4.85B

Founded in 2024, Beyond Appliances plans to scale up to 1,500 pieces a month and then to 5,000 pieces a month after regulations are in place.

The Indian smart kitchen market is booming, estimated to reach between $2.99 billion and $4.85 billion by 2030-2032.

The company is all about making their stovetops and chimneys in Bengaluru itself.

Patil says working with LERC and BIS helps them understand the guidelines for the hybrid appliance regulation.