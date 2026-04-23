Beyond Appliances' hybrid gas electric kitchen platforms address LPG shortages
LPG shortages across India, made worse by the West Asia conflict, have people looking for smarter ways to cook.
Bengaluru's Beyond Appliances is stepping up with hybrid kitchen platforms that use both gas and electricity, so you're not stuck when one runs out.
Co-founder Rakesh Patil feels these flexible setups could totally change how we think about kitchen gear.
Indian smart kitchen market projected $2.99B-$4.85B
Founded in 2024, Beyond Appliances plans to scale up to 1,500 pieces a month and then to 5,000 pieces a month after regulations are in place.
The Indian smart kitchen market is booming, estimated to reach between $2.99 billion and $4.85 billion by 2030-2032.
The company is all about making their stovetops and chimneys in Bengaluru itself.
Patil says working with LERC and BIS helps them understand the guidelines for the hybrid appliance regulation.