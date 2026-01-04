LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / These Indian stocks could give massive returns in 2026
Summarize
These Indian stocks could give massive returns in 2026
Gold and silver have seen spectacular returns recently

These Indian stocks could give massive returns in 2026

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jan 04, 2026
11:39 am
What's the story

The Indian stock market has been in a base-building phase for the past 18 months, according to market experts. The Nifty 50 index gave a return of 10% in 2025 while Sensex rose by up to 8%. In contrast, gold and silver have seen spectacular returns in the same period. Gold prices have surged nearly 66% to cross $4,500 per ounce, while silver has outperformed with gains of up to 171%.

Market outlook

Union Budget 2026: A catalyst for market growth

Experts believe that the upcoming Union Budget 2026 could be a major driver in pushing the Indian stock market to new heights. Last year, the budget day was marked by sharp volatility with Sensex surging over 300 points on tax relief announcements but later paring gains to slip about 130 points. The Nifty also saw gains during the session, indicating a mixed market response to budget proposals.

Expert predictions

Nifty expected to reach 28,100 ahead of Union Budget

Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PAC 360, predicts that Nifty will touch 28,100 ahead of the Union Budget. He said, "I expect a spectacular year ahead for equity investors with a long-term perspective." However he cautioned that this growth won't be driven by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), but Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs). Goel also suggested focusing on consumer-centric stocks in sectors such as consumer durables and automotive.

Sector focus

Consumption-linked sectors: A powerful market driver

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, also sees consumption-linked sectors as a major market driver. She cited rising disposable incomes and improving rural demand as key factors. Srivastava recommended auto and consumer discretionary stocks like Uno Minda, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, and Mahindra & Mahindra which could benefit from recovery in passenger vehicles and rural-focused segments.

Investment opportunities

FMCG leaders and infrastructure firms to watch

FMCG leaders like Hindustan Unilever and Britannia are also on Srivastava's radar for their steady earnings visibility and defensive stability in volatile phases. She highlighted the infrastructure, defense, and capital goods companies like BEL, JSW Infra, and Larsen & Toubro with strong order books and long-term execution visibility as potential investment opportunities. These sectors could provide a buffer against market volatility while ensuring consistent returns over time.