Bhajanlal Sharma virtually launches Rajasthan's 1st semiconductor cluster in Bhiwadi

Rajasthan aims to become tech hub

This move puts Bhiwadi on India's growing semiconductor map.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed out that electronics manufacturing in India has jumped six times in 12 years.

Alongside the cluster, new projects like an industrial area in Bandikui and better transport links (like the RRTS connecting Rajasthan to Delhi) were also announced.

It's all about making Rajasthan a hub for future tech and opportunities.