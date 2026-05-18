Bhajanlal Sharma virtually launches Rajasthan's 1st semiconductor cluster in Bhiwadi
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has virtually launched the state's first semiconductor cluster in Bhiwadi, aiming to boost tech jobs and attract fresh investment.
The ₹1,200 crore project is set to create about 2,500 jobs and is part of a bigger push: Sharma mentioned 35 new policies rolled out over two years to make the state more industry-friendly.
Rajasthan aims to become tech hub
This move puts Bhiwadi on India's growing semiconductor map.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed out that electronics manufacturing in India has jumped six times in 12 years.
Alongside the cluster, new projects like an industrial area in Bandikui and better transport links (like the RRTS connecting Rajasthan to Delhi) were also announced.
It's all about making Rajasthan a hub for future tech and opportunities.