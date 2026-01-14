Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment today: How to check status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India , has been oversubscribed by nearly 147 times. The subscription period for the mainboard IPO was from January 9 to January 13. Now, all eyes are on the allotment, which is likely to happen today. The shares are expected to be listed on both BSE and NSE on January 16.

Procedure details Allotment process and refund initiation Once the share allotment basis is finalized, eligible allotment holders will have their equity shares credited to their demat accounts on January 15. Refunds for unsuccessful bidders will also be processed on the same day. Investors can check their Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status online through BSE and NSE websites or Kfin Technologies's official portal, which is acting as the IPO registrar for this issue.

Online procedure Steps to check allotment status on BSE and NSE To check the allotment status on BSE, investors need to visit the BSE website and select 'Equity' under Issue Type. They then have to select 'Bharat Coking Coal Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown menu, enter either Application number or PAN, and click on 'Search.' For NSE, the process involves selecting 'Equity and SME IPO bids,' choosing 'Bharat Coking Coal Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown, entering PAN and Application number, and clicking 'Submit.'

Registrar's portal Checking allotment status via Kfin Technologies To check the allotment status through Kfin Technologies, investors have to visit its website and select 'Bharat Coking Coal Limited' from the Select IPO dropdown menu. They then have to enter details as per their selected option (Application No, Demat Account or PAN), enter the Captcha code and click on Submit. This will display their Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status on screen.