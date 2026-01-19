Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Investors show huge appetite, strong listing likely Business Jan 19, 2026

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) just wrapped up a blockbuster IPO, with demand outpacing supply by nearly 147 times.

The issue size was ₹1,071.11 crore at a price band of ₹21-23 per share, structured entirely as an offer for sale whose proceeds went to the selling shareholder, Coal India Limited; the company did not receive the funds.

Big investors led the charge—QIBs subscribed over 310 times their quota, while retail and non-institutional buyers also piled in.