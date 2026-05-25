Bharat Electronics Limited lands ₹608cr defense orders for FY27
Business
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) just landed new defense orders worth ₹608 crore, announced on May 25, 2026.
The contracts cover everything from communication gear and avionics to coastal radar systems and high-tech tank equipment, giving BEL a strong head start for its FY27 order book.
BEL orders ₹74,000cr exports up 33.6%
BEL's total orders as of that time stood at about ₹74,000 crore.
In FY26, it secured ₹30,000 crore in orders, including $346 million of export orders, and export sales grew 33.6% (to $141.9 million).
After the latest announcement, BEL's stock price climbed 1.25% to ₹421.75, showing investors are feeling good about BEL's momentum in the defense sector.