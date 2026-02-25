'Bharat' enters ride-booking scene with no driver commissions, surge pricing
Business
NemBharat is entering India's ride-booking scene with a twist—no driver commissions and no surge pricing.
Drivers keep 100% of their earnings, and riders pay steady fares, even during busy hours.
The idea is to make rides fairer for everyone, whether you're behind the wheel or just catching a cab.
Operating as a prepaid, cashless platform under the Narayanihiti Trust
Operating as a prepaid, cashless platform under the Narayanihiti Trust, NemBharat is expected to include cabs, auto-rickshaws, bike taxis, and possibly additional ride categories.
This launch comes soon after Bharat Taxi, which offers an 80-20 revenue sharing model, but takes things further by cutting out commissions entirely.
With this approach, NemBharat could seriously shake up the market and challenge big names like Uber and Ola.