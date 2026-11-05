Bharat Forge profit down 8% on costs, revenue up 21%
Bharat Forge just posted an 8% drop in net profit for the September quarter, (₹276 crore compared to ₹299 crore last year), mainly because of higher costs.
Still, the company's revenue actually jumped 21% to ₹4,870 crore, and EBITDA was up 9%, showing business is still growing overall.
Bharat Forge invests ₹290cr in KSSL
Despite a dip in profits, Bharat Forge is investing ₹290 crore into Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL) to boost tech and expand business, even as KSSL's turnover slid in FY'26 (financial year 2025-26).
The company scored new orders worth ₹2,107 crore (including defense deals), pushing its defense order book to ₹10,960 crore.
Plus, there's a big ₹2,000 crore plan underway to ramp up capabilities in automotive, aerospace, and defense over the next year or so, so it's clearly betting on bigger things ahead.