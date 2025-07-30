Next Article
Bharat Forge to set up new aerospace ring mill
Bharat Forge Ltd. is building a new, advanced ring mill in India to make parts for airplane engines, thanks to a fresh contract with Pratt & Whitney, Canada.
The facility is set to open by 2026 and will boost their ability to produce high-performance aerospace components.
This move is all about putting India on the global map for aerospace manufacturing.
As Vice-Chairman Amit Kalyani put it, the project marks a major step in ramping up India's skills in making top-tier aircraft parts.
The new mill will serve both local and international needs, opening doors for growth and innovation in India's aerospace scene.