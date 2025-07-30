Next Article
India funds 23 companies to design semiconductor chips
India just approved funding for 23 companies to work on semiconductor chipsets, thanks to the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme.
The program covers up to half the costs—up to ₹15 crore per project—helping startups and small businesses move from prototype to production.
India is trying to reduce its dependence on imported chips
This is a big step toward making India less dependent on imported chips, especially for things like smart meters and network gear.
Already, 10 of these funded companies have landed venture capital, while six have built working prototypes at top tech foundries.
Plus, with over 70 firms now using advanced design tools, India's aiming to become a real player in the global chip game.