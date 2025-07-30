US to keep India's electronics tariff-free
Good news for tech lovers: the US is letting Indian laptops, smartphones, and servers stay tariff-free starting August 1, 2025—even as it investigates national security risks tied to these imports.
While China faces a 20% duty related to fentanyl, Indian electronics can keep flowing into US stores without extra costs.
India is now the top smartphone exporter to the US
India just overtook China and Vietnam to become the number one smartphone exporter to the US, making up 44% of all imports this past quarter.
Experts say any new tariffs will take time to show up—and for now, India's cost advantage means gadgets like iPhones are still cheaper to make there than in the US.
With ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, India's position in the American electronics market looks strong for the near future.
```