US to keep India's electronics tariff-free

India is now the top smartphone exporter to the US

India just overtook China and Vietnam to become the number one smartphone exporter to the US, making up 44% of all imports this past quarter.

Experts say any new tariffs will take time to show up—and for now, India's cost advantage means gadgets like iPhones are still cheaper to make there than in the US.

With ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, India's position in the American electronics market looks strong for the near future.

```