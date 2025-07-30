Elon Musk tells xAI to stop using 'researcher' in job titles
Elon Musk just told his AI company, xAI, to stop using "researcher" in job titles.
On X, he explained, "There are only engineers. Researcher is a relic term from academia," and called it a "thinly-masked two-tier engineering system."
Musk feels the title signals less accountability and says even SpaceX does serious research without it.
Musk's open approach to company issues
Musk often handles company issues out in the open—sometimes even calling out employees on social media.
He's known for shaking up traditional roles and isn't shy about challenging old-school workplace norms.
Tech companies are moving away from academic-sounding titles
Musk's move fits a bigger trend: more tech companies are dropping academic-sounding titles for flatter, more flexible roles.
The idea is that innovation happens faster when teams aren't stuck in rigid hierarchies.