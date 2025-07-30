Elon Musk tells xAI to stop using 'researcher' in job titles Business Jul 30, 2025

Elon Musk just told his AI company, xAI, to stop using "researcher" in job titles.

On X, he explained, "There are only engineers. Researcher is a relic term from academia," and called it a "thinly-masked two-tier engineering system."

Musk feels the title signals less accountability and says even SpaceX does serious research without it.