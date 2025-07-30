Next Article
Elon Musk is suing Sam Altman over OpenAI's profit shift
Elon Musk is taking Sam Altman and OpenAI to court, claiming they broke promises by switching from a nonprofit to a for-profit company.
Musk says he believed OpenAI would always stay nonprofit, but now accuses Altman of using tech and talent for profit—turning OpenAI into a nearly $100 billion business.
OpenAI denies any wrongdoing
OpenAI denies any wrongdoing and points out that Musk actually supported making the company more profit-focused in the past.
The legal battle is still heating up, with jury selection set for March 2025.
Just this week, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers tossed out 16 of Altman's defenses as irrelevant, called out both sides for "gamesmanship," and urged everyone to focus on what really matters in the case.