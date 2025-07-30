TCS layoffs: Union accuses company of breaking labor laws

KITU demands action against TCS management

KITU wants action against TCS management for not following the Industrial Disputes Act.

Government ministries are now investigating, and a big meeting between labor officials and TCS is set for August 1.

Meanwhile, TCS says skill mismatches—not AI—are behind these cuts, and they've paused new hiring and pay hikes worldwide.

KITU is urging quick government intervention to make sure workers' rights aren't ignored.