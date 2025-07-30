TCS layoffs: Union accuses company of breaking labor laws
Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has accused Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) of letting go of over 12,000 people without following proper legal steps.
They've taken the issue to the state labor department, saying TCS skipped required approvals and broke rules meant to protect workers—especially tough news for many as tech jobs face uncertainty right now.
KITU demands action against TCS management
KITU wants action against TCS management for not following the Industrial Disputes Act.
Government ministries are now investigating, and a big meeting between labor officials and TCS is set for August 1.
Meanwhile, TCS says skill mismatches—not AI—are behind these cuts, and they've paused new hiring and pay hikes worldwide.
KITU is urging quick government intervention to make sure workers' rights aren't ignored.