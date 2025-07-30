US tariffs on Indian goods raise concerns among industry leaders Business Jul 30, 2025

The US just hit Indian goods with a 25% tariff, and that's making things tricky for India's electronics and manufacturing sectors.

With big investments happening thanks to closer US-India ties, industry leaders worry these tariffs could mess with supply chains and make Indian products less competitive.

Ashok Chandak from the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association says if this keeps up, India might lose its edge over other Asian countries.