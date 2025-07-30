US tariffs on Indian goods raise concerns among industry leaders
The US just hit Indian goods with a 25% tariff, and that's making things tricky for India's electronics and manufacturing sectors.
With big investments happening thanks to closer US-India ties, industry leaders worry these tariffs could mess with supply chains and make Indian products less competitive.
Ashok Chandak from the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association says if this keeps up, India might lose its edge over other Asian countries.
Experts see potential for India to emerge stronger
Even with these hurdles, experts see a chance for India to step up its game as a global manufacturing hub.
Kunal Chaudhary from EY India points out that while investors might feel uncertain right now, this could push India to build stronger local brands and explore new export markets.
There's hope ongoing trade talks will find some middle ground soon.