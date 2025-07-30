PlayerZero raises $15 million to fix AI-written code
PlayerZero, founded by Animesh Koratana at Stanford's DAWN lab, just raised $15 million in Series A funding led by Foundation Capital's Ashu Garg.
Earlier backers like Green Bay Ventures joined in, along with notable angel investors including Dropbox CEO Drew Houston and Figma CEO Dylan Field.
Immune system for software
PlayerZero uses AI agents to spot and fix bugs in code written by other AIs—before it ever goes live.
Think of it as an immune system for software: it learns from a company's code history and architecture to catch problems early, so developers don't have to sift through endless lines of code themselves.
PlayerZero already has big-name customers
Companies like Zuora rely on PlayerZero to keep their billing systems running smoothly.
As more businesses use AI to write code, tools like this are becoming essential for catching mistakes that humans might miss—especially in big, complex projects.