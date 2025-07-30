Next Article
Mahindra posts record profits for 4th straight quarter
Mahindra & Mahindra just posted a solid 24% jump in profits for April-June 2025, hitting ₹4,376 crore.
That's their fourth straight quarter of strong gains—even as India's overall car market slows down—thanks to popular SUVs like the XUV700 and Thar.
Mahindra's growth story
Mahindra isn't just selling more cars—they've overtaken Hyundai to become India's #2 carmaker, boosted revenue by 22%, and now lead the electric vehicle segment with a 41% market share.
Tractor sales are up too, and exports jumped 36%, especially in Africa.
Even with rising costs, Mahindra says they're confident about keeping up this momentum—proof that smart moves can pay off even when times are tough.