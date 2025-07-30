Mahindra posts record profits for 4th straight quarter

Mahindra's growth story

Mahindra isn't just selling more cars—they've overtaken Hyundai to become India's #2 carmaker, boosted revenue by 22%, and now lead the electric vehicle segment with a 41% market share.

Tractor sales are up too, and exports jumped 36%, especially in Africa.

Even with rising costs, Mahindra says they're confident about keeping up this momentum—proof that smart moves can pay off even when times are tough.