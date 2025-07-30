Why the Indian rupee is falling against the US dollar

A weaker rupee can mean imports get pricier, which may push up everyday costs and make things tougher for both businesses and shoppers in India. The drop also follows foreign investors pulling $2.2 billion out of Indian stocks this month.

What next for the rupee?

It's a mix: those fresh US tariffs, more demand for dollars from importers, investors cashing out, and some FDI moving out.

The Reserve Bank of India has tried to step in but is letting the rupee adjust as the dollar gets stronger.

Experts think we could see more ups and downs ahead, with the rupee possibly touching 88 soon.