US President Trump slaps 25% tariff on Indian imports
US President Donald Trump just announced a 25% tariff on Indian exports starting August 1, blaming India's "high tariffs" and tough trade barriers for stalled negotiations.
He's also adding extra penalties over India's arms and energy deals with Russia, saying these moves hurt fair trade between the two countries.
India is standing its ground to protect its economy
This new tariff could seriously impact Indian exporters, making it harder for them to compete in the US market—especially against countries like Vietnam and Indonesia who face lower tariffs.
Experts say India is standing its ground to protect its economy and small businesses, but tensions are rising as both sides struggle to find common ground in a changing global landscape.