IndiGo to launch business class on select international routes

Engine issues and Pakistan airspace closure have affected operations

These upgraded flights will use the airline's fresh Airbus A321neo jets, featuring both economy and business class seats.

IndiGo already runs dozens of weekly flights from India to Singapore and Dubai, but it hasn't all been smooth sailing: engine troubles have grounded 40 planes, and Pakistan's airspace closure has caused cancelations since April.

Even so, IndiGo is taking things slow with only a small bump in capacity planned for now, aiming to keep things steady while demand sorts itself out.