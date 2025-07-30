Next Article
Nikhil Ravishankar to take over as Air NZ's new CEO
Air New Zealand just picked Nikhil Ravishankar as its new CEO, starting October 2023.
He's originally from India and studied computer science and commerce at the University of Auckland.
Before this big step up, he led the airline's digital strategy as Chief Digital Officer, focusing on making travel smoother for customers.
Board says he truly represents Kiwi values
Ravishankar has pushed major digital changes at Air NZ—partnering with TCS and Accenture to bring in top tech talent, teaming up with OpenAI for AI-driven solutions, and even rolling out Starlink Wi-Fi on flights.
The board says he truly represents Kiwi values and is ready to tackle challenges like climate change while keeping the airline ahead in tech.