Rupee hits record low of 87.80 against US dollar

A weaker rupee means pricier imports, especially oil, which could push up everyday costs. With over ₹850 crore in stocks sold by foreign investors and new tariffs making exports tougher, India's trade balance might take a hit—and that affects jobs and growth.

What's next for the rupee?

It's a mix of Trump's tariff news, rising global oil prices, and nerves about upcoming decisions from central banks like the US Fed.

Analysts think the rupee will hover between 87 and 87.90 for now, but it all depends on how these global moves play out.