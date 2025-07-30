Next Article
Why Karnataka is Fighters big on smartphone manufacturing
Karnataka is rolling out fresh incentives to ramp up smartphone manufacturing and exports, hoping to catch up with global leaders like Vietnam.
With India now sending 44% of its smartphones to the US—while China's share has dropped sharply—Karnataka sees a big chance to boost its own role in the game.
The state's new ESDM policy is already attracting major players
The state's new Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) policy is already attracting major players.
Plus, Karnataka is investing in better water supply, alternative power, and even planning tech parks—all aimed at creating more jobs and making India's electronics industry globally competitive.
If you're into tech or just curious about where your next phone might come from, this could put Karnataka on your radar.