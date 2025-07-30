Why Karnataka is Fighters big on smartphone manufacturing

The state's new ESDM policy is already attracting major players

Plus, Karnataka is investing in better water supply, alternative power, and even planning tech parks—all aimed at creating more jobs and making India's electronics industry globally competitive.

If you're into tech or just curious about where your next phone might come from, this could put Karnataka on your radar.