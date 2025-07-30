Next Article
Repono, Umiya Mobile IPOs open to strong subscription: Details here
Both Repono and Umiya Mobile's IPOs have grabbed serious attention.
Repono's issue was oversubscribed by 60.55 times—over 12 crore shares were bid for, with more than 31,000 applications flooding in.
Non-institutional investors led the pack, subscribing nearly 80 times their quota.
Who are the companies behind the issues?
Repono is a warehousing and logistics provider mainly serving oil and petrochemical clients.
Umiya Mobile is a Rajkot-based smartphone retailer with over 200 stores across Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Both issues set to list on BSE SME
Allotments wrap up by July 31, with both stocks set to list on BSE SME from August 4.
Repono aims to raise ₹26.7 crore; Umiya Mobile targets ₹24.9 crore—mostly to pay off debt and support business growth.