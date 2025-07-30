Repono, Umiya Mobile IPOs open to strong subscription: Details here Business Jul 30, 2025

Both Repono and Umiya Mobile's IPOs have grabbed serious attention.

Repono's issue was oversubscribed by 60.55 times—over 12 crore shares were bid for, with more than 31,000 applications flooding in.

Non-institutional investors led the pack, subscribing nearly 80 times their quota.