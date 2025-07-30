Aurobindo Pharma to acquire US-based Lannett for $250 million
Aurobindo Pharma, based in Hyderabad, is making a big move in the US by buying Lannett Company LLC for $250 million (about ₹2,185 crore).
The deal is all about boosting Aurobindo's manufacturing power and adding more high-value generic medicines to its lineup—especially in the US market.
Lannett isn't new to the game. Founded back in 1942 and based in Pennsylvania, they focus on complex generics like non-opioid controlled substances.
Their Indiana facility can pump out up to 3.6 billion tablets a year.
In 2024 alone, they made $286 million (₹2,499 crore), and they're expected to do even better in 2025.
Aurobindo to gain access to ADHD meds
With this buyout, Aurobindo gets access to Lannett's ADHD meds and a growing contract manufacturing business.
Plus, it gives them serious US-based production muscle.
In short: it's a smart step for Aurobindo to grow stronger in the competitive US generic drug scene.
