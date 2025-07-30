Aurobindo Pharma to acquire US-based Lannett for $250 million

Lannett's financials andIN and focus: Focus areas

Lannett isn't new to the game. Founded back in 1942 and based in Pennsylvania, they focus on complex generics like non-opioid controlled substances.

Their Indiana facility can pump out up to 3.6 billion tablets a year.

In 2024 alone, they made $286 million (₹2,499 crore), and they're expected to do even better in 2025.