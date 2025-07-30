Capgemini's net profit drops 15% as restructuring costs bite

Overall revenue was mostly flat, with a tiny dip of 0.3% (or a slight rise if you ignore currency swings), and operating margin dropped annually by 0.5%. Despite challenges, Capgemini's Asia-Pacific and Latin America teams stood out with nearly 9% growth thanks to strong demand in finance, retail, and tech sectors.

Generative AI makes up over 7% of recent bookings

CEO Aiman Ezzat says there's still "strong demand for cloud, data, and AI," with generative AI making up over 7% of recent bookings.

But with ongoing global uncertainty, Capgemini has trimmed its revenue growth forecast for this year to between -1% and +1%.

It's a cautious moment for one of tech's big players.