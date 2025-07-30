Capgemini's net profit drops 15% as restructuring costs bite
Capgemini, the global tech and consulting giant, saw its net profit drop by 15% in the first half of 2025—down to €976 million (about ₹9,820.6 crore).
The main reason? A hefty €164 million spent on restructuring as the company adapts to changing business needs.
Operating margin dips
Overall revenue was mostly flat, with a tiny dip of 0.3% (or a slight rise if you ignore currency swings), and operating margin dropped annually by 0.5%.
Despite challenges, Capgemini's Asia-Pacific and Latin America teams stood out with nearly 9% growth thanks to strong demand in finance, retail, and tech sectors.
Generative AI makes up over 7% of recent bookings
CEO Aiman Ezzat says there's still "strong demand for cloud, data, and AI," with generative AI making up over 7% of recent bookings.
But with ongoing global uncertainty, Capgemini has trimmed its revenue growth forecast for this year to between -1% and +1%.
It's a cautious moment for one of tech's big players.