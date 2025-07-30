DMart to open 50 new stores in north India Business Jul 30, 2025

DMart's parent company, Avenue Supermarts, is gearing up to launch 50 new stores across north India by the end of this financial year, mainly in Uttar Pradesh.

CEO Neville Noronha wants to boost the total store count from 415 now to as many as 650 by January 2026—a major push beyond DMart's usual turf in the west and south.