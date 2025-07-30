DMart to open 50 new stores in north India
DMart's parent company, Avenue Supermarts, is gearing up to launch 50 new stores across north India by the end of this financial year, mainly in Uttar Pradesh.
CEO Neville Noronha wants to boost the total store count from 415 now to as many as 650 by January 2026—a major push beyond DMart's usual turf in the west and south.
Online sales and losses
Instead of jumping on the quick-commerce bandwagon, DMart sticks with three-to-six-hour deliveries through its DMart Ready app.
Online sales shot up 21% last year to ₹3,502 crore, but losses also grew as they expanded into more cities.
Margins dipped a bit thanks to all that extra investment.
Revenue and new CEO
With Noronha set to retire in January 2026, Anshul Asawa will step in as CEO—he's laid stress on geographical expansion.
The company pulled off a solid ₹57,790 crore revenue in FY25 (up 17% from last year) and opened 11 new stores recently, including spots in Agra and Ghaziabad.
North India looks set for a lot more DMart action.