Google to invest $6 billion in new data center in India
Google announced a $6 billion investment for a new data center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Set to be the biggest in Asia by both size and spend, the project includes $2 billion dedicated to renewable energy.
This move is part of Google's push to expand its tech footprint across Asia, with similar centers coming up in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.
The state is already working on better internet infrastructure
Since splitting from Telangana in 2014, Andhra Pradesh has been hustling to attract big investments and build up its economy.
The state wants 6GW worth of data centers over five years and is already planning for 1.6GW.
IT Minister Nara Lokesh is also working on better internet infrastructure—like new cable landing stations—to boost connectivity and make the region even more appealing for tech giants like Google.