Google to invest $6 billion in new data center in India

The state is already working on better internet infrastructure

Since splitting from Telangana in 2014, Andhra Pradesh has been hustling to attract big investments and build up its economy.

The state wants 6GW worth of data centers over five years and is already planning for 1.6GW.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh is also working on better internet infrastructure—like new cable landing stations—to boost connectivity and make the region even more appealing for tech giants like Google.