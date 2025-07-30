TCS layoff row: Karnataka Labour Department calls conciliation meeting Business Jul 30, 2025

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is facing heat after letting go of about 12,200 employees—mostly mid and senior-level staff—as part of a global layoff.

On July 30, the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) filed a complaint, saying TCS didn't get required approvals and allegedly pressured people to resign.

Now, the state's Labour Department has called for a conciliation meeting on August 6 to sort things out.