TCS layoff row: Karnataka Labour Department calls conciliation meeting
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is facing heat after letting go of about 12,200 employees—mostly mid and senior-level staff—as part of a global layoff.
On July 30, the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) filed a complaint, saying TCS didn't get required approvals and allegedly pressured people to resign.
Now, the state's Labour Department has called for a conciliation meeting on August 6 to sort things out.
KITU wants legal action against TCS management, and another group, NITES, has also asked the Union Labour Ministry to step in.
Meanwhile, top TCS executives have been summoned by the Chief Labour Commissioner for talks on August 1.