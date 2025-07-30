Think Gas invests ₹10,000cr to expand city gas distribution network
Think Gas (formerly AG&P Pratham) just announced a massive ₹10,000 crore push to expand its City Gas Distribution network across India.
Over the next five years, they're planning to boost their steel pipelines from 20,000-inch km to 24,000-inch km and grow their CNG stations from 500+ to more than 2,000.
The company's COO Chiradeep Dutta says they're aiming for steady 7-8% annual growth as part of this expansion.
Right now, Think Gas operates in 10 states with around 5.5 lakh homes connected to piped natural gas (PNG).
They're also pushing for fairer subsidies for PNG users—so it's not just about expansion but making clean energy more accessible.
Backed by global investors and now unified under one brand name, Think Gas is streamlining its services and rolling out new tech like ABB's SCADAvantage system to better monitor over 500 CNG stations.