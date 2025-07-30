Think Gas invests ₹10,000cr to expand city gas distribution network

The company is also pushing for fairer subsidies for PNG users

Right now, Think Gas operates in 10 states with around 5.5 lakh homes connected to piped natural gas (PNG).

They're also pushing for fairer subsidies for PNG users—so it's not just about expansion but making clean energy more accessible.

Backed by global investors and now unified under one brand name, Think Gas is streamlining its services and rolling out new tech like ABB's SCADAvantage system to better monitor over 500 CNG stations.