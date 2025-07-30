Freshworks shifts focus to AI, rethinks hiring
Freshworks, the first Indian SaaS company on Nasdaq, is rethinking how it hires.
With AI now handling a lot of the routine work, CEO Dennis Woodside says they're looking for engineers with more specialized skills and shifting current employees into roles focused on proactive customer support.
Already, 7% of their clients are using Freshworks's AI tools, generating $20 million in revenue during the June quarter.
Freshworks isn't alone in this shift
Freshworks isn't alone—big names like Tata Consultancy Services are also updating their teams to keep up with AI trends.
Even though Freshworks saw a 4.3% revenue bump last quarter (now at $204.7 million), its stock is still hovering around $13.91 per share.
The company hopes that focusing on AI and efficiency will help them stand out against competitors like Zoho Corp and boost growth going forward.