AIR raises $23 million to accelerate flying car production

AIR has already delivered its first cargo eVTOL and racked up over 2,500 pre-orders for the personal AIR ONE.

This year, they plan to roll out 15 more cargo units while aiming for key flight certifications in the US by 2026.

Competing with big names like Joby and Archer, AIR says its flexible design lets them improve faster across both models—hoping to stand out as flying cars get closer to reality.