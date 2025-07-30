AIR raises $23 million to accelerate flying car production
Israeli startup AIR just landed $23 million in fresh funding to ramp up its electric flying vehicles.
The cash, led by Entree Capital and Dr. Shmuel Harlap, will help AIR expand in the US and scale up production back home.
They're working on two models: AIR ONE (which you can actually pilot yourself) and an uncrewed version for things like deliveries or defense.
AIR has already delivered its first cargo eVTOL and racked up over 2,500 pre-orders for the personal AIR ONE.
This year, they plan to roll out 15 more cargo units while aiming for key flight certifications in the US by 2026.
Competing with big names like Joby and Archer, AIR says its flexible design lets them improve faster across both models—hoping to stand out as flying cars get closer to reality.