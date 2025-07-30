'Geopolitical play': Experts on Trump's tariffs impact on India

Tariffs will hurt Indian exports, but fix is possible

Experts see this as more than just an economic move—Madhavi Arora calls it a geopolitical play, but thinks negotiations aren't over yet.

R Anen Banerjee admits the tariffs will hurt Indian exports but stays optimistic about a quick fix.

Nilesh Shah points out that both countries still share big-picture goals, so there's hope for solutions even if things feel tense right now.

EY India's Agniteswar Sen is concerned about the impact but notes that fresh talks are already lined up with a US team visiting India soon.