US President Trump slaps 25% tariff on all imports from India

Tariffs could impact jobs and prices worldwide

Trump called India a "friend" but criticized its close ties with Russia, saying it goes against global efforts to isolate Moscow.

These new tariffs are also meant to make companies think twice before moving manufacturing to India by making imports pricier.

This could shake up US-India trade talks, add tension in the Indo-Pacific region, and even disrupt global supply chains—so it's not just about politics; it could impact jobs and prices worldwide.