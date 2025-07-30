Next Article
US President Trump slaps 25% tariff on all imports from India
US President Donald Trump just announced a 25% tariff on everything imported from India, starting August 1.
He says the move is meant to push India to lower its trade barriers and cut back on buying Russian oil and weapons, especially with the Ukraine war still ongoing.
Tariffs could impact jobs and prices worldwide
Trump called India a "friend" but criticized its close ties with Russia, saying it goes against global efforts to isolate Moscow.
These new tariffs are also meant to make companies think twice before moving manufacturing to India by making imports pricier.
This could shake up US-India trade talks, add tension in the Indo-Pacific region, and even disrupt global supply chains—so it's not just about politics; it could impact jobs and prices worldwide.