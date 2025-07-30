Ambanis to raise ₹15,825cr via warrants in Jio Financial

Jio Financial Services is raising a huge ₹15,825 crore by issuing 50 crore convertible warrants to its promoters, mainly the Ambani family. Each warrant costs ₹316.50 and can be swapped for a share, bumping up the promoter stake from 47.12% to 54.19%.

Other promoters will also see their stakes jump Sikka Ports & Terminals and Jamnagar Utilities will see their stakes in Jio Financial jump too—going from just over 1% and 2% to nearly 5% each if they convert all their warrants.

Any unused warrants simply expire.

Jio Financial's business and recent quarterly performance Spun off from Reliance Industries, Jio Financial covers everything from investing and lending to insurance broking and payment services.

For April-June this year, it posted a net profit of ₹325 crore on ₹619 crore revenue.