Nissan's Chennai plant goes fully Renault-owned
Renault just bought Nissan's 51% stake in their shared Chennai car factory, so now it's fully in Renault's hands.
Even though Nissan is stepping back from ownership, they'll still make cars there—just as a contractor.
This massive plant has built over 2.5 million vehicles since 2010 and shipped more than 1.15 million worldwide.
Nissan invests $600 million to revamp the plant
Nissan is putting $600 million into modernizing the plant, focusing on new platforms and SUVs to match what Indian buyers want.
The site will keep making models like the Magnite for Nissan under contract, aiming for flexible operations and lower costs.
What's in it for Renault?
This move means more fresh models, greener production—the plant already uses 60% renewable energy—and a push toward carbon neutrality by 2045.
For young car fans or anyone watching India's auto scene, it's a pretty major shift with potential global impact.