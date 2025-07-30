Nissan's Chennai plant goes fully Renault-owned Business Jul 30, 2025

Renault just bought Nissan's 51% stake in their shared Chennai car factory, so now it's fully in Renault's hands.

Even though Nissan is stepping back from ownership, they'll still make cars there—just as a contractor.

This massive plant has built over 2.5 million vehicles since 2010 and shipped more than 1.15 million worldwide.