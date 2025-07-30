HSBC's India operations now rank 3rd globally
HSBC India just posted a solid 17% jump in profits for the first half of 2025, reaching $931 million.
That puts India behind only Hong Kong and the UK as HSBC's biggest money-makers worldwide.
Most of this growth came from a strong showing by its corporate and institutional banking team.
Key profit drivers for the bank
Wholesale loans grew by 11%, even though the bank had to set aside more money for possible losses.
Wealth and premier banking profits also shot up by 21%.
The corporate center division chipped in too, with a healthy profit boost.
India overtakes China and Canada
India has now leapfrogged China and Canada on HSBC's global profit list—no small feat given their past performance.
While Hong Kong and the UK still lead, this shows just how much India is rising in importance for one of the world's biggest banks.
If you're curious about how global finance is shifting, this is one to watch.