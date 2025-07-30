HSBC's India operations now rank 3rd globally

Wholesale loans grew by 11%, even though the bank had to set aside more money for possible losses. Wealth and premier banking profits also shot up by 21%. The corporate center division chipped in too, with a healthy profit boost.

India overtakes China and Canada

India has now leapfrogged China and Canada on HSBC's global profit list—no small feat given their past performance.

While Hong Kong and the UK still lead, this shows just how much India is rising in importance for one of the world's biggest banks.

If you're curious about how global finance is shifting, this is one to watch.